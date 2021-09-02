Shortlethomes redefines short-let rentals with launch of 1677 Mayfair Apartments in Lagos

Mr. Keji Giwa

By Kingsley Adegboye

As part of its quest to deepen access to short let rentals and stake market leadership, Shortlethomes, Nigeria’s leading provider of short let apartments, has opened in Lagos1677 Mayfair Apartments, the latest addition to its growing base of rental offerings.

Located in the fashionable end of Victoria Island, Lagos, 1677 Mayfair Apartments offers quality serviced and fully furnished luxury short and extended stay accommodations with premium facilities and services.

The facility is the perfect accommodation for families, businesses, corporate groups, ex-pat stays, holidays and relocation.

Commenting on the development, the Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Digital Landlords Nigeria Limited, the parent company of Shortlethomes and 1677 Mayfair Apartments, Mr. Keji Giwa, said the facility is primed to be the choice destination for travelers and visitors who desire luxury away from home.

“The 1677 Mayfair Apartments is no different from living in central London’s rated 5-star apartments, offering proximity to the best bars, restaurants and night clubs Lagos Island has to offer,” Mr. Giwa said.

“The 1677 Mayfair Apartments was built on a strong foundation inspired by the 1980’s colonial architectural design for expatriates and now redesigned to meet the needs of today’s modern finishing for Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

“The very magnificent and contemporary fully serviced apartments is located in Victoria Island and each apartment which includes 2 penthouses, and eight 3-bedroom flats are named after prime locations in central London. This was done to make you feel like you are living in central London,” he added.

Mr. Giwa noted further that its firm’s decision to open 1677 Mayfair Apartments became necessary in a bid to boost access to short let apartments while offering a different experience from the conventional hotels.

“Travelers and Lagos residents yearn for luxury, convenience, comfort and an experience of a lifetime. For us, we take this seriously with our short-let offerings ensuring we provide the best of quality services, adequate security, and luxury that is obtainable anywhere in the world.” Mr. Giwa stated.

According to a report by Market Watch, short term rentals market has grown significantly during the last few years, and it is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next five years with the occupancy rate projected to hit 70% by the end of 2021.

Commenting on this, Keji Giwa said; “Nigeria is experiencing a real estate boom driven by high yield rental income from short let opportunities.

“This is a huge opportunity for the hospitality industry to provide access to quality apartments for short let rentals.

“The prospect of this continued expansion is a timely warning to hotels offering rooms at the same rates consumers can get a whole apartment and, in some cases, much lower,” he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria