By Emmanuel Elebeke

Shelt Global limited has announced a new partnership between Glaxy Backbone limited, a public enterprise of the Federal Government of Nigeria, and its wholly owned entity in Nigeria, Cyber Immune Limited.

The Managed Security Services partnership is welcomed by both SHELT and Galaxy Backbone as they both endeavor to lead the way in the development and deployment of technology initiatives and services in Nigeria.

Speaking about the partnership, managing director of SHELT Global Limited, Mr. Youssef Abillama, said: “This MSS partnership with leaders such as GBB in Nigeria proves that not only is the country keen on digitization but also eager to promote the security of its processes. We are happy to be a part of this journey with Galaxy Backbone.”

On his part, GBB’s Managing Director, Professor Muhammad Bello Abubakar, said: “I am quite pleased about the partnership between our organization and SHELT. I am confident that this collaboration will further help deliver greater value to the cybersecurity space in Nigeria. Together, we will secure a Digital Nigeria.”

SHELT Global Limited is a technologically advanced European based Managed Security Service provider (MSSP), offering a versatile range of cybersecurity services to and through leading institutions in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

SHELT Global limited has been nominated for 2020 by Enterprise Security Magazine as one the top 10 Managed Security Service Providers in Europe.

Galaxy Backbone is a public enterprise of the Federal Government of Nigeria incorporated in 2006 with the primary mandate of setting up and operating a unified Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure platform that addresses the connectivity, transversal and other technology imperatives for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government.

The company is also charged with operating a nationwide network backbone for the benefit of public and private organization and to help facilitate the digital inclusion of underserved areas and rural communities towards the realization of the MDG goals.