By Juliet Umeh

European based CyberSecurity Service provider, SHELT Global Limited, has entered into a new partnership with a Federal Government enterprise, Galaxy Backbone Limited, GBB, and Cyber Immune Limited, to deliver cybersecuirty solutions to Nigerians.

Managing Director of SHELT Global Limited, Mr. Youssef Abillama, said the partnership has portrayed the country as not only ready to digitize governance but also eager to promote the security of its processes.

Also, Managing Director, Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Muhammad Abubakar, said: “I am quite pleased about the partnership between our organization and SHELT. I am confident that this collaboration will further help deliver greater value to the cybersecurity space in Nigeria as we are eager to secure a Digital Nigeria.”

SHELT Global Limited prides itself as being technologically advanced, in offering a versatile range of cybersecurity services to and through leading institutions in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Galaxy Backbone is a public enterprise of the Federal Government of Nigeria incorporated in 2006 with the primary mandate of setting up and operating a unified Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure platform that addresses the connectivity, transversal and other technology.