In the early hours of today, the world saw the emergence of a new unified world heavyweight champion.

Ukrainian undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk making the step up to the heavyweight category shocked the boxing world by defeating the unified WBA, WBO, IBO, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua through a unanimous decision after 12 rounds.

The Ukrainian didn’t look out of place, comfortably holding his own and emerging as the new champion.

The development set off reactions from boxing fans and Nigerians alike, as they took to social media to air their thoughts on the fight.

Reactions ranged from encouragement, wailings, to outright banter. In fact, Tottenham Hotspur Foot Club wasn’t left out, with some making a connection to the club’s lack of titles and Joshua’s loss.

Here are some reactions below:

Former Heavyweight champ and fellow Brit, Lennox Lewis with an unbiased summary and words of encouragement

@LennoxLewis Gotta give it up to @usykaa on a great tactical performance tonight. For @anthonyjoshua it’s not the end of the road, but u can’t be so tentative or wait till the 8th round to turn it on. Learn from this and improve. #JoshuaUsyk

Piers Morgan is unusually gracious to a loser

@piersmorgan No shame for ⁦@anthonyjoshua⁩ in losing to ⁦@usykaa⁩ – this guy’s the real deal, a highly-skilled boxer at the peak of his powers who outclassed his opponent for most of the fight. A very worthy world champion.

Former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani links a mysterious prophet of doom to Joshua’s latest setback

@ShehuSani Anthony Joshua was blessed until he engaged the priest of doom.

@Bayoradegboyega No fluke at all on things I read about Oleksandr Usyk, worthy Victor on the night, he’s now more influential with his belts. A rematch should happen, Joshua has done it before, he should do it again. Heads up @anthonyjoshua

Former Big Brother Nigeria S5 housemate, Ozo looks like he knows his boxing

@ozo_chukwu Heartbroken for AJ’s loss. But as a CHAMP he’ll have to go again. Congrats to USYK best-skilled southpaw heavyweight I’ve seen. #AJUsyk

Social media influencer, Omojuwa somehow drags under-pressure Ole into a boxing issue

@Omojuwa Anthony Joshua has to now earn his path to Tyson Fury. He even needs to forget Fury for now. Because that rematch against Usyk won’t be as straightforward as the Ruiz one. Something has to change for him or else that’s Solksjaer-esque results here on. Win here, lose there.

Tottenham Hotspur not left out

@jefff256 So Anthony Joshua expected to win in a stadium of a team that has not won a trophy since 2008

Wrong tactics to blame according to these users

@dondekojo It’s really crazy because Usyk isn’t even proper Heavyweight yet, he’s just growing into the weight and he still beat Joshua because AJ wanted to outbox someone he should be knocking out. He’s lost that edge I’m afraid

@PrezAVK_II Joshua has heart. But he doesn’t fight like a big man. He fights down to the size and style of his smaller opponents. Why try to finesse with Usyk? If Emanuel Steward were around, he’d have him throwing a tall, long jab, and dropping power behind it.

@paulkelly98 After having time to reflect on last night, all I can say is that Usyk took his opportunity and grabbed it with both hands. Tactics were all wrong from Team AJ for me. I hope they amend this for the rematch and if they do, I firmly believe Joshua can avenge that loss.

Rematch confirmed in less than 24 hours, another payday secured

@MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua has confirmed that he intends to activate his rematch clause and face Oleksandr Usyk again next.

@MichaelBensonn Oleksandr Usyk has said he would like the Anthony Joshua rematch to be staged at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

Nice guys don’t win fights Adan, skilled ones do

@AdanOsmand Gutted for AJ but not angry because Usyk is a really nice guy. Proper gentleman

Outright banter

@drpenking Anthony Joshua just lost again to Usyk. Who else noticed that as soon as Anthony Joshua started doing bestie bestie with Miss pink hair, he started losing his fights?

@Tife_fabunmi I just hope Anthony Joshua is okay, that picture of his face I saw is appalling.

