By Ayo Onikoyi

Vivacious plus-size model and brand influencer, Eva Adaeze, known on Instagram as @theevaofficial has bared her mind on the issue of sex and marriage.

The multi-dimensional curvy beauty who graduated from Enugu State University of Science and Technology, told Potpourri that sex goes beyond the bedroom and should mean much more to lovers and married couples.

“I think the mental and physical benefits of a healthy sex life goes beyond your bedroom. In my opinion, sex makes you happier,there’s even a physiological reason as to why an orgasm makes you blissful. There are many healthy benefits of sex, therefore it should be had as often as one can,” she said.

As a girl with high moral values, brought up in a good Christian home, she believes a woman should never cheat in a marriage but advised that before marriage she should have explored her partner deep enough to know what lies in wait for her in marriage sexually.

“I think that cheating in whatever form in marriage is totally unacceptable. Marriage is for better or for worse . This is why couples still courting are advised to explore the abilities of their partners all round before getting married” she intoned.

Eva has blossoming interests on Instagram which include her @letsgo_lagos, @evaluxury.ng, @thecurvyplanet.

