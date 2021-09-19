By Ayo Onikoyi

Not many Fuji artists can come forth to preach about monogamy or talk about staying true to one woman but it appears Adewale Ayuba, popularly known as Mr Johnson is made of different stalks.

The Bonsue maestro in a chat with Potpourri paints his own picture of love and sex. Not something many male artists would come out squeaky clean.

He defines love: “My definition of love is to be straight with my wife. I am a true Christian and that is my true belief in Christianity.”

Of course, many male artists would sniff at the skirt of any beautiful woman who strayed their way but once again the “Ijo Fuji” and “Bubble” hitmaker has other ideas.

ALSO READ: Shaffy Bello, Mercy Aigbe, others to feature in VNation’s new film ‘Obsession’

“Personally, I don’t believe in the physical looks of women. Rather, I believe more sincerely in her intelligence,” he offered.

And to clinch it all the maestro gives his view on the role of sex in marriage.

“Sex is what comes after love. You cannot have sex without loving the person. It should start from this level to beyond. That’s the only natural way to confirm the love you have for a particular person. To me, this must be supported through word of mouth and deeds which I have since been demonstrating with my wife to the glory of God,” he said.

Adewale Ayuba, who is from Ikenne, Remo, in Ogun State revealed he started singing Fuji at the tender age of seven. He also revealed that his singing career didn’t amount to much until mercurial producer, Laolu Akins came into his life.

Vanguard News Nigeria