By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Senator representing the Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, alongside other Senators on Friday, visited the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London.

Other Senators in the entourage include: Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Adeola Solomon, Senator Adelere Oriolowo and Senator Mohammed Sanni.

Vanguard News Nigeria