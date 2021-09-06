…Urges security agencies to track, apprehend and punish the killers, end incidences of wanton killings once and for all

By Henry Umoru

Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has condoled with the Chairman, Senate Committee on Airforce, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah Allah, APC, Kebbi South over the heinous and wicked murder of his son in Kaduna.

Senator Musa who condoled with the family of Senator Na’Allah over the murder of their son, Abdulkarim Na’Allah, urged security agencies to as a matter of urgency, fish out the Culprits, with a view to prosecuting them to serve as deterrent to others.

According to him, the security agencies and law enforcement should not only track, apprehend and punish the killers, but should also ensure that these incidences of wanton killings are nipped in the bud once and for all.

The APC National Chairmanship hopeful in a statement Monday described the killing as dastardly, saying that the murder of Abdulkarim Na’Allah, a Pilot is wicked, brazen and cowardly by assailants who are yet to be identified.

Senator Sani Musa prayed that Allah SWT forgive and grant the deceased Jannatul Firdaus, and grant Senator Na’Allah and his entire family the fortitude and strength to bear this huge loss.