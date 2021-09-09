…Says Exist of Alhaji Saidu Namaska is a Painful one

By Henry Umoru

Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has described the exit of the Sarkin Sudan, Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska as a Painful one.

Senator Musa who condoled with the family of the late Monarch, said that the death calls for sober reflection, not only to the people of Kontagora Emirate, Niger State, but perhaps the nation at large against the backdrop going of his contributions the in the area of peace, economic growth and development.

In a statement Thursday, Senator Musa who noted that Niger State and Nigeria as a whole has lost of the longest serving Emir in Niger State whose contributions to the peaceful co- existence of his subjects and unity among Nigerians cannot be forgotten in a jiffy and in years to come.

According to him, the late Sarkin Sudan was a bridge builder who got across ethnic, cultural and religious divide to promote peace and unity, not only in his domain, but the state at large.

Senator Musa also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe, family of late Alhaji Saidu Namaska, the people of Kontagora Emirate and the people of Niger State.

He prayed that God grant his soul eternal rest as well as give his family and the people of the Emirate , the much needed strength and comfort to bear the loss.

The statement read, “It is with total submissions to will of Allah and a heavy heart for the Distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa as he receives the news Alh Saidu Namaska Sarkin Sudan Kontagora’s demise.

“The Senator described the exit of the Monarch as a painful one which calls for sober reflection not only to the people of Kontagora Emirate or State but perhaps the nation at large, going by the contributions the Emir in the area of peace, economic growth and development and over all unity of the people over the years he served his reign.

“The Distinguished Senator also use the media to commiserate, condole and console His Excellency, Alh. Dr Abubakar Sadiq Sani Bello Executive Governor of Niger State, Kontagora Emirate, the Royal family and all Nigerlites over the death of the longest serving Emir in Niger State Alh Saidu Namaska and also pray that Almighty Allah comfort them and grant the monarch Aljannah Firdausi AMEEN.

The Sarkin Sudan, Kontagora in Niger state, Alhaji Saidu Namaska died today Thursday at 84-year-old.

The monarch who was the Vice-Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers until his decease, spent 47-year on the throne after succeeded the power as the sixth Sarkin Sudan, Kontagora in 1974.

Alhaji Saidu Namaska died in Abuja after a protracted illness.

Alhaji Saidu Namaska was born in Kontagora on 31st, December 1937. He began his educational carrier at Kontagora Elementary School between 1945 and 1950 and in 1950, entered the famous Bida Middle School which he completed successfully in 1953.

Vanguard News Nigeria