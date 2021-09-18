By Henry Umoru

Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has visited the National Leader of the ruling party in London, describing him as hale and hearty.

Speaking with Vanguard in Abuja on his return to Nigeria, Senator Musa said that the visit to the former Lagos State governor became very imperative considering the position of the former governor as a leader in the country, a mentor and benefactor to many Nigerians.

The Senator made the trip along with the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central; Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, APC, Lagos West, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, APC, Lagos East and Senator Adelere Oriolowo, APC, Osun West.

Senator Musa, APC National Chairmanship hopeful said, “Senator Tinubu remains amazingly passionate about Nigeria. He is hale and hearty. Tinubu was his jovial self and had discussions with the team on issues of national importance.

“We had a lengthy discussion about developments in the country; he was in high spirit, cheery, witty as usual and remains optimistic about the progress of the country.”

With the visit, Senator Musa and others joined a train of highly placed Nigerians who had visited Tinubu in the UK, following his absence at key party events including the Lagos State local government elections and APC’s ward congresses.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also visited the former governor.

Two APC governors, Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi of Ondo and Ekiti states respectively, have also visited Tinubu in London.

Vanguard News Nigeria