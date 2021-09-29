Reiterates his call on the Federal Government, Security Agencies to come to the Rescue

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has condemned in very strong terms, Tuesday’s invasion of Sarkin Pawa, headquarters of Munyan local government area of Niger state and killing of no fewer than thirty people.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Senator who described the massive killing and wanton destruction of property as too many, disheartening, sad and unfortunate, reiterated his call on the Federal government to come to the rescue of the state.

He pleaded thus, “What is happening to us in Niger State in terms of insecurity is beyond our power and this is why we are calling on the Federal Government to come to our rescue immediately.”

Senator Musa who also called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali and other Security Agencies to intensify their efforts by investigating the masterminds of the killings with a bid to bringing them to book as a deterrent to others, said, ” I wish to most heartily on behalf of the people of Niger East condemn these dastardly acts of taking the lives of innocent people and destruction of property and to console with the families of those who have lost their loved ones in the course of these senseless attacks.

According to him, the Federal Government, Security Agencies and the State Government should not leave any stone unturned in their efforts at ridding Niger state of crime, even as he urged the people of the State to provide security agencies with credible information in order to nip the menace in the bud.

He added, ” I want to also sympathise with the Emir of Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmadu Attahiru over the attack on his Palace by gun men and urge all citizens of the State to unite in this fight against all forms of terror, intimidation and tyranny and set Niger State free from these incessant attacks on the- people.”

Gunmen had again invaded Sarkin Pawa, headquarters of Munyan local government area of Niger state, Tuesday, killing no fewer than thirty people.

The incident happened in Kachiwe village and spread to other adjourning villages in the area.

It was gathered that the bandits are suspected to be part of those who were smoked out of their hideouts in Kaduna State.

According to report, they were said to have arrived in the village on Motorcycles fully armed and started shooting sporadically to scare the villagers during which many people were killed.

From Kachiwe Village, the bandits reportedly took their onslaught into the adjourning communities where many were also killed.