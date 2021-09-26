Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A legal luminary, Mallam Yusuf Alli, SAN, has urged Senators to revisit their stance on the electronic transmission of election results in the general interest of the country.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo at the weekend, he said it is unfortunate that Senators are making excuses on behalf of the electoral commission, when the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has admitted to having capacity to transmit election result electronically.

“It is not too late for the National Assembly to revisit the issue 9f electronic transmission of election result, after all, the electoral body said they are capable, so why do the senators cry more than the bereaved? Why are you more Catholic than the Pope? INEC said they have the capacity, the senators said no! The National Assembly should do that which will assist us.

“The problem with our politicians is do or die approach, it is too much. I have said several times that our electoral system and politics is too monetised, we won’t get it right until we get out of the monetization”, he said.

While stressing the need to reform the judiciary for effective dispensation of justice, the legal practitioner said judges in Nigeria work under poor condition.

He also emphasised the need for stricter disciplinary measures against practitioners to make sure people adhere to the ethics of the profession.

“The judicial system is not perfect. If you want to be the best in any way you must part with best.

“The working conditions of our judges is appalling, in England for example, most of the High Court judges are equivalent of our own Senior Advocate called Queen’s Counsel, they leave practice and go and get appointment as judges because their constitution is very conducive.

“Judges have to be paid better than what they are earning now, any serious successful lawyer will not go near appointment as a judge.

