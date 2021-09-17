By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The lawmaker representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Mr. Benjamin Mzondu Thursday expressed fear that selected members of his constituency may have become agents of Miyetti Allah in Benue state.

He however insisted that no amount of blackmail and negative profiling of Governor Samuel Ortom by the said persons will cause a repeal of the Benue grazing law or change the people’s perception of the Governor as a leader who has sacrificed so much for his people.

The lawmaker who in a statement was reacting to the recent media outing of selected leaders of Iharev extraction in the state, who in a statement signed by 21 of them including a former Speaker of the State, Mr. Stephen Tsav said among others that “under Governor Ortom’s watch the intensity of the herders/farmers crises have increased, just like the magnitude of hostilities which have degenerated to a full scale war between the Fulani herdsmen and Ihyarev communities.

“Unfortunately, Governor Ortom’s poor management of the conflagrations reveals a deliberate politicization and purposeful prolongation of the crises by him for his electoral gains.”

But the lawmaker in a reaction noted that “as deceptive as the intentions of Dr. Tsav and others are, they know that the conciliatory measures adopted by previous administrations to stave off the killing of Iharev and other Benue citizens in the past failed; it (the measures) neccesitated the promulgation of the anti open grazing law which provides ranching as the only option for animal husbandry in the state.

“The law has recorded much success as it has controlled indescriminate grazing of cattle in the state while some violators out of the over 400 herdsmen who violated the law have already been convicted and the cases of others are still pending in court.

“It is therefore a thing of surprise that some Iharev elites who should be in the vanguard of ensuring the enforcement of the law to prevent the killing of their kit and kin are playing politics and dancing on the graves of their people by insinuating that Governor Ortom’s poor management of the conflagrations reveals a deliberate politicization and purposeful prolongation of the crises by him for his electoral gains.

“From their narrative they appear to be agents of Miyetti Allah, the Fulani sociocultural organization and armed Fulani herdsmen who have been killing and terrorizing the people of the state. Iharev and the entire Tiv race will not forgive them for the role they are currently playing to pacify the armed Fulani herdsmen and their pay masters for political reasons.

In any case, they may do well to remind President Muhammadu Buhari who as a result of the danger open grazing poses, has provided over N6billion to Katsina state, to provide same to Benue so that ranches will be put in place to prevent crises between farmers and herders.

“They should also remind the President that the IDPs in Benue State who are also Nigerians are over 1.5million and have been living under inhuman conditions for the past three years and should be resettled in their ancestral homes as promised by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo when he visited the state a few years ago.”

“The allegations against the Livestock Guards are embarking on unwholesome or Gestapo-like activities are far from the truth. What we know is that the Livestock Guards have continuously prevented the armed Fulani herdsmen and their cattle from entering Benue from the neighbouring Nasarawa State, a development that has not been palatable to the marauding herdsmen. In any case they should tell them to obey the laws of the state or take things up with any Livestock Guard that is found to embark on an unwholesome activity.”