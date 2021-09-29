Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter has claimed that Anthony Joshua has activated his rematch clause with the Ukrainian, insisting that a second fight will ‘definitely happen’.

The former cruiserweight champion, 34, silenced the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday with a boxing masterclass to claim the WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO world titles from his British rival.

It has since emerged that there is a rematch clause in AJ and Usyk’s pre-fight agreement, yet the dominant nature of Usyk’s victory has left many fans and pundits adamant that Joshua has little chance of reclaiming his belts from the Ukrainian.

Joshua was heard saying ‘see you soon’ to Usyk after the fight, while Eddie Hearn has insisted that the pair will meet again in early 2022. And Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, believes that the rematch clause has already been activated and says the second fight will ‘definitely happen’.

‘According to my understanding, he has already activated the rematch clause because the first thing he said when he came to our corner was “we will see again in the rematch”’ he told Boxing Social.

‘So he didn’t even consider it as a possibility, it was just a decision already.

