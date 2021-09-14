SCRABBLE: 22 clubs battle for N6m MSPL prize money

No fewer than 22 clubs in Divisions A and B of the Mindgames Scrabble Premier League (MSPL) would compete at the finale of the N6 million prize money competition in Lagos.

The organisers, in a statement on Tuesday, said divisions A and B of the two-day tournament holding at Edmark D’Podium events centre, Lagos, would feature 12 teams and 10 teams, respectively.

ALSO READ: CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba to play Vieira’s Diambers

Division A is made up of 12 teams which includes Airpop Alpha, Blazers, Brainiacs, Bulldozers, Gracious Pickers and Hurricanes.

Others are Lekki Bombers, Lusty Seniors, Olowoyeye Predators, Phoenix, Supreme and Lekena Drones.

While the 10 teams in Division B are Airpop Falcons, Anagrammers, Aries, Brain Teasers, D. Warriors, Encore Flamingos, FPC Titans, High Flyers, Indomitable and Merry-ers.

ALSO READ: TABLE TENNIS: Quadri becomes first African to crack ITTF Top 15

It added that the teams would parade both home-based and foreign-based players, saying that adequate measures are already in place to ensure a hitch-free event.

According to the organiser, this year’s MSPL has enjoyed some backings from Tranos Nigeria Limited and Loense International.

Blazers Scrabble Club won the maiden edition of the competition in 2019.

Vanguard News Nigeria