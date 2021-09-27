…..says SCOAN will come out stronger

By: Olayinka Latona

MRS Evelyn Temitope Balogun Joshua, the new leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, has announced that the church will reopen for service when the leadership gets approval from God.

The widow of deceased Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua stated this in a statement made available to Vanguard to address concerns by church members who are yearning for physical church service.

She said although church members were eager to begin physical services, she however, maintained that the leadership of the church must first hear from the Lord and be guided by the revelations from the Holy Spirit to commence.

In her words: “We are getting ready and even yearning to start services but we cannot go outside the will of God whose directive is what we shall continue to uphold, live and work on,” she stated.

Evelyn who hinted that she is still mourning her husband, said she believes SCOAN will emerge stronger.

She noted that since her husband’s demise, the church was yet to start services, like other churches; adding that the peculiarity of the church, which sees both locals and foreigners attend services, was being put into consideration.

She said: “We have no fear whatsoever but don’t forget a good Christian must also be a good citizen. We have continued to pray for God’s mercy for our nation and the world. Besides, I am still mourning the passing of my husband.

“The mourning period is over, and most importantly, when the Lord intimates us to begin, we shall move swiftly in God’s grace. Be assured that God’s mercy endures and by His grace, SCOAN shall come out stronger,” the new leader said.

Commenting further on plans to reopen for church service, a representative of the SCOAN legal department, Mr. James Akhigbe said very soon the church will commence service, adding that we don’t do things based on human emotions.

In his words: “We don’t conduct the affairs of SCOAN to please people but we embark on the project because we have heard from God. We are very hopeful that God will give us the green light.

“Meanwhile, we cannot say tomorrow because you cannot dictate to the Holy Spirit,” Mr. Akhigbe said.

The church had early in September confirmed Evelyn as the new leader after a Federal High Court in Lagos appointed her as chairperson of the board of trustees.

Vanguard News Nigeria