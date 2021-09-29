By Prince Okafor

The company stated that the newest addition to the Galaxy family offers a highly efficient and ruggedized, compact UPS, with up to 99-percent efficiency in patented ECOnversion™ mode.

It also offers a full return on investment within two years (model dependent) for critical applications within industrial facilities.

Schneider Electric will be unveiling this new Galaxy VL for industrial applications at staggered times across the globe.

According to Entreprise Manager, Schneider Electric, Morris Nmor, “The Galaxy VL was built to reduce voltage stress on the PN junction which is what causes system failure for most UPS. Typically, this equipment (UPS) is resilient to a fault. It doesn’t breakdown easily.

“You can maximize availability, reliability and Uptime for power continuity through the Galaxy VL UPS in your data center.

“You can scale as you grow from 50kilowatt power module up to 500 kilowatts per unit, therefore; You can pay as you grow and reduce your total cost of ownership.”

He further said that with the VL UPS, you can do a live swap with no Scheduled downtime, you can add or swap power modules while keeping Your UPS online and your staff protected.

“The average market footprint is 1.6m2 while Galaxy VL footprint is 0.8m2 therefore maximizing space for all data centers. The Galaxy VL was designed with large data centers and collocation providers in mind. The Galaxy VL can work with the Lithium Ion batteries further reducing footprint and total load on the data center facility.

“The operational efficiency that the customer gets is 99%+. What this does is that it saves energy and eventually cost for the client.

“The new VL UPS can guarantee return on investment in two years or less, by bring down operational cost which means more business, especially for big companies with big data center facilities,” Nmor added.