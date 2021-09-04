By Moses Nosike

Following the present leadership challenges in the country, the future leadership conference, the preventive arm of the Second Chance Care Foundation and annual gathering of young professionals drawn from various disciplines across Nigeria believes all hope is not lost for Nigeria.

The group which is strategically conceptualized to promote the spirit of leadership and entrepreneurial consciousness amongst young Nigerians is of the opinion that Nigeria needs transformational leadership to join in the community of common wealth nations, hence the sixth edition of its future leadership conference.

Speaking more on the group, the Founder/Executive Director, Second Change Care Foundation and the Convener of Future Leadership Conference, Mark Idiahi, it provides supports to individual initiatives as well as empowering those who are committed to personal transformation for the purpose of facilitating societal transformation at all levels of our society. “It is a fact that leadership has been our collective albatross as a nation and it will not be out of place to prepare our youths for the future challenges of Leadership in Nigeria. This sixth edition of Future Leadership Conference is in strategic partnership with Chartered Institute of Strategic Managers and Leaders”.

According to Idiahi, we are working assiduously towards ensuring that we use this opportunity to change the narratives of leadership in Nigeria. It is more obvious now than ever that the trouble and concerns about the issue of leadership in Nigeria will thrive without the appropriate workable model of leadership. “As a nation, we have domesticated different kinds of leaderships in Nigeria but unfortunately they have all not being able to resolve our collective developmental issues.

It is a collective desire for most Nigerians that we have the right and appropriate model of leadership because the sufferings due to failed leadership have hit the roof. Hence, our quest for transformational model of leadership in addressing the quagmires of failed leadership.

The theme for FLC 6.0 2021 is Transformational leadership: An Antidote to Nigeria’s Leadership Quagmire.

We have extended invitations to two distinguished personalities to deliver keynote papers on the theme from different perspectives.

This is to give the audience a robust comprehension of transformational leadership.

Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, the current Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency has been invited as the Lead Keynote Speaker. Nneaka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc is the Adjunct Keynote Speaker. She is expected to speak on the conference theme from the entrepreneurship perspective.

The years conference and award ceremony will be holding on Saturday 30th October but at two different venues. The conference holds at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs while the awards ceremony is scheduled for Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

We all must agree that current streams of travailing events plaguing the future of our dear nation further shows that there is need for a more purposeful people-focused leadership model where the youths will play a major and strategic role in Nation building.

It is unfortunate that the creative energies of some of our youths are channeled wrongly through terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, social media vices, etc. The recent human massacre in Jos, Plateau state is a major crisis that affected the Nigerian youths particularly tertiary students who had to start relocating to their respective states in order to avert being victims.

All of these issues have prompted majority of our youths to lose hope of Nigeria that could work again in their interest. Hence, the huge supports for secession as campaigned by some notable figures across the major ethnic divides in Nigeria.

At the Future Leadership Conference, we hope to rekindle the hope that Nigeria can work again and in our collective interests.