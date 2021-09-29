By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigerians suffer lack of basic amenities to make life comfortable, a non-profit making organization, Say No Campaign and Community networks, yesterday, resolved to expose corrupt contractors who have failed to execute projects awarded to them in Enugu and Akwa Ibom States.

This was made known by the Convener, Say No Campaign, Comrade Ezenwa Nwagwu, while expressing pain and concern over the plight of Nigerians, especially, those at the rural areas who have been grappling with lack of basic amenities that supposed to be provided to them by government at the federal, state and local government levels.

Ezenwa also explained the reason for the mission by Say No Campaign State Anti-corruption Network in Enugu and Akwa-Ibom States, which involved members of communities and labour unions, and said the exercise has been kick-started to track public funded projects.

He made it known that the result was abandoned schools and health facilities coupled with poorly executed projects across various local government areas of the states were exposed, which the networks have resolved to hold government institutions accountable.

Through consistent capacity buildings on social accountability process, Say No Campaign-Nigeria campaign has empowered its network to actively participate in monitoring budget implementation and project executions across states in the country.

He said: “In Enugu state, the group identified and visited several abandoned projects in Federal School of Social Work, where relevant information about the project was gathered, and moves made to bring contractor back on site.

“The team monitored ongoing projects in the National Arbovirus and Vectors Research Centre to avoid proliferation of abandoned projects in the State.

“The Network in Akwa-Ibom State monitored the renovation of Health Post, at Oti-Oro in Okobo Local Government Area, which the Federal Government through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, but is yet to put the facility to use. The completed renovation the project in May 2021, which was as a result of consistent monitoring by the anti-corruption network to ensure quality materials are used in executing the project.

“Also, in Oron, the Network followed through on the N34 million renovation and furnishing project of Health Post along Market Square Road, awarded by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. Although the renovation has taken place, the facility is yet to be furnished as contained in the budget.

“At Health Post in Eka Midim Clan in Abak Local Government Area, a Federal Government project with Federal Ministry of Health as the client which is tagged ‘Development of Outreach Centre with Laboratory Department’ has a budget of N30 million but the project after months of being awarded only recently witnessed demolition of existing staff quarters, which was reported that the project in question will be erected at that point.”

According to him, the network, equipped with the capacity to track and monitor projects, has decided to intervene by interacting with relevant stakeholders and institutions on each of the projects.

“They have taken actionable steps to ensure a satisfactory completion of projects monitored so far, and revisiting of abandoned projects by project contractors.

“The Say No Campaign Team, with members of its state anticorruption network identified with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Enugu State, to discuss areas of possible collaborations in the interest of entrenching accountability at the local and state governance levels. The Resident Commissioner, Amedu Sule expressed willingness to work with the network in enforcing accountability in Enugu State.

According to him, in Akwa-Ibom State, the ICPC Resident Commissioner, Shola Shodipo, reiterated his commitment to personally work with the network and prioritize investigating their identified projects during a courtesy visit by the team.

The National Orientation Agency, through its Akwa-Ibom State Director, Pastor Enoh Uyoh pledged to lead the delegation to relevant ministries in the interest of ensuring project completion. He also assured the network his commitment to support the network in escalating their demands with the appropriate institutions.

