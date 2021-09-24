By Gabriel Olawale

Residents of Aka Road, Ajangbadi, in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State, have called on the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwolu, to come to their aid.

The residents lamented that they are suffering untold hardship and serious economic loss owing to the dilapidated nature of the roads.

When our correspondent visited the area, he discovered that from Okokomaiko to Ajangbadi through Aka Road has been cut off. Vehicle coming from Okokomaiko cannot get to Ajangbadi they have to stop at Church Bus stop. People have to continue their journey by trekking through the potholes.

The reporter also noticed that the Canal at Corner bus stop was blocked with waste and sand, forcing the water to take over the road.

Speaking on the situation, the Bale of Ajangbadi, High Chief, Teslin Jimoh Yakubu, told the reporter that he has called on both the state and local government to help on the road, but they promised that it would be fixed next year. The Bale who spoke with the reporter in his palace called for palliative measures on the road pending when the total construction would be done. He said, “The situation have affected us so much all landlords, shop owners and motorists. Vehicles coming to Ajangbadi from Okokomaiko can no longer get to their destination. We have called on Ojo Local government and Lagos state government, they said they would do it but not this year. As rain is falling, businesses are closing”.

Yakubu stressed that he has in the past called on the residents to help in maintaining the road but their efforts are not enough. “Before, I use to gather the community, so we do the little we could to enable vehicle to be passing, but now the road have totally collapsed. Businesses are vacating from the environment because of the situation” he said.

Another trader, Mr. Bennett Ositadimma Okolie, whose shop is located at 152, Aka Road, lamented that they have been suffering on the road for over three years. He maintained that they cannot make even one sale a day. He stressed that paying for their shop rent has become difficult. He said, “we have been suffering it over three years now. As you can see, no vehicle is passing here. Before, vehicle owners would see our goods and stop to patronize us. We cannot even make one sale a day then to talk of paying our rent”.

Okolie frowned on what he called wickedness on the side of the government. He said that irrespective of their situation, they still pay different taxes to the government. He said, “Even as the road have crippled our business, we still pay tax to the government. Sometimes we quarrel with them. I doubt if the representatives of this constituency are interested in the suffering of their people. In the past the man that owns New Planet Resorts use to maintain the road for us. But recently, we saw policemen with some local government staffs, we heard that they came to warn Planet to stop working on the road. That he should give them the money so they would do the job”.

Also speaking, a Pharmacist in the neighbourhood, C Godwill Limited, Chiyere Ugoeze, said that he use to have up to twenty million naira worth of good in his shop before, but now, he cannot boast of five hundred thousand naira worth of goods. “We are begging the governor of Lagos state. We are not asking for much even if it is just to fill the roads so that vehicles could be passing, pending when they would do the main job, we would appreciate”.

When our reporter contacted Honourable Olusegun Victor Akande, the Lawmaker representing Ojo Constituency 1, in Lagos State House of Assembly through his mobile number, he requested that the reporter should visit his office next day but effort to see him proof abortive and several calls and messages to his line were not responded to.