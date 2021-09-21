By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Gabriel Olawale

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, signed into law the Prohibition of Open Cattle Grazing Bill, 2021.

Sanwo-Olu signed the law prohibiting open cattle grazing in Lagos, the trespass of cattle on farmlands and for other connected purposes, at the State House, Alausa, Lagos.

On September 9, 2021, the Lagos State House of Assembly passed the bill for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s assent into law.

The bill was passed by the Assembly after it went through Public Hearings, which received support from stakeholders.

The recommendations of the reports of the Committees on Agriculture and Finance, respectively, were unanimously adopted as the resolutions of the House, leading to its third reading.

During the plenary session, the Assembly Speaker, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, described the bill as timely and one that would ensure harmonious relationships between herders and farmers and protect the environment of the state and the southwest zone.

Obasa also suggested that the bill should make provision for the registration of herders and prepare them for ranching.

He said: “Allocating parcels of land is not enough but there should be a training of those who would go into ranching because ranching is expensive and requires adequate preparation.”

ARG tasks Southern Govs on strict enforcement

Meanwhile, the Afenifere Renewal Group, ARG, yesterday, urged the Southern Governors’ Forum, SGF, to ensure strict enforcement of the law while calling on the Ogun State Government to pass the Anti Grazing law without further delay.

In a communiqué issued at the end of 2021 retreat of the group in Ogun State which was signed by the National Chairman and General Secretary, Olawale Oshun and Ayo Afolabi, the group reaffirmed the need for an urgent restructuring of Nigeria.

The communiqué reads: “The debate that preceded the implementation of the Amotekun security initiative, the ‘inchoate’ nature of local council development authorities and the ongoing furore over collection and distribution of Value Added Tax, VAT, are symptoms of the breakdown of trust within the Nigerian federation, especially between the federal government and the state governments.

“We noted the unshaken faith of the Yoruba people in the need to restructure Nigeria captured in the Yoruba Agenda in 2005 as “Regional Autonomy Or Nothing and warn that the recalcitrance of the Ruling clique and the Presidency can only push moderate Yoruba people to the wall, as can be derived from the present clamour for Self-Determination. Nigeria may, therefore, be living on borrowed times as long as the strident call for restructuring continues to fall on deaf ears.

“We, therefore, call on our President to acknowledge that he is not the only one in love with Nigeria’s continued existence, Yoruba self-determination activists do, just that there must be justice and equity for all Nigerian citizens. If, however, these are denied as the 1999 Unitary Constitution perpetually does, they should not be blamed for their clamour.”

