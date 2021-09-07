By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has urged members of the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, to suspend the ongoing strike action embarked on as the state had met all their demands.

NARD nationwide had embarked on indefinite strike action on July 2.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the call when he met with the leadership of NARD at Lagos State House, Alausa, Ikeja, late Monday, explained that the Lagos State Government had granted their requests on some issues over which the strike was called.

According to the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Sanwo-Olu told them that there was no need to have joined the strike in solidarity with their colleagues in other places because the state government had performed its duties to them.

According to Omotoso, the issues and resolutions include: A circular issued by the Head of Service (HOS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, removing Housemanship and National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Doctors from the scheme of service was discussed.

“The residents appealed to Mr Governor to revoke or suspend the circular.

“The HOS explained the importance of domesticating decisions made at the Federal level.

“It was decided that there will be a follow-on circular to clarify the implications of the circular and allay any fears that may have arisen from its misinterpretation.

“The Medical Residency Training Act, 2017: The Medical Residency Training Act, which makes provision for sponsorship of Resident Doctors training to be Specialists in Federal or State Medical Schools was also discussed.

“Mr Governor in April had approved for the State Government to fully sponsor Resident Doctors in the State (100 per cent of the fund).

“He further directed the full implementation of the State’s support of both the Exams and Update Courses that lead to qualification as specialists in various fields of medicine.”

Regular Recruitment

“Mr Governor approved the recruitment of over 150 new resident doctors and medical officers to reduce the human resource deficit in the public service of the State to improve the patient-doctor ratio in the State hospitals.”

Residential Quarters

“Mr Governor approved the commencement of the building of the Medical Residents Quarters at LASUTH as well as other medical staff quarters across the State.”

Disparity Between State and Federal Remuneration Packages

“On the discrepancy between the remuneration packages of the State and Federal doctors in the public service, Mr Governor approved the final tranche of 25 per cent difference to complete the harmonization.”

The meeting had in attendance the following: The Lagos State Medical Guild, including executives of the Lagos State branch of the Association of Residents Doctors (ARD).

The doctors include Dr Sodipo Oluwajimi – Chairman Medical Guild, Dr Ajibowo Ismail – Secretary Medical Guild, Dr Ojekunle Azeez – President ARD, Dr Salmon Abeeb LASUTH Oladapo – Secretary LASUTH ARD.



Besides, Governor Sanwo-Olu, others on the government’s side are Deputy Governor. Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Head of Service Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Health Commissioner Prof Akin Abayomi, PS Estab. (rep. HC METP Mrs Ajibola Ponnle), LASUTH Chief Medical Director ( CMD) Prof, O. Fabanwo and Health Service Commission (HSC) Chairman Dr Atinuke Onaiga and Dr Sodipo Oluwajimi, Chairman Medical Guild and Dr Ajibowo Ismail, Secretary Medical Guild.

Vanguard News Nigeria