Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Moses Nosike

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has restated his administration’s readiness to support the nation’s Marketing Communications industry, through provision of improved infrastructure to give the much-needed settings for great television commercials and creative contents.

The state’s number one citizen gave this assurance, recently, in Lagos, in his Keynote Address at the Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Awards of Excellence.

The Star Awardee and recipient of Marketing Edge Outstanding Political Brand Icon of The Year Award, expressed delight that artistes and content creators no longer travel outside the country to shoot a good commercial, while assuring practitioners of his government’s determination to improve on the situation by enhancing the infrastructures in the state.

“I am not unaware that there was a time many of you needed to fly to Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg before you could shoot a good TV commercial for your clients. Today, the story has changed. Let me assure you, it can only get better from here. The infrastructures we are creating are gradually giving you the scenic settings you require for great television commercials that can earn more prestigious laurels from across the world”.

Also speaking at the event, seasoned marketing practitioner and former Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mr. Seni Adetu charged the nation’s marketing practitioners in the country to concentrate on fewer tasks in the marketing mix, to enable them achieve bigger results.

Adetu, now the Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, First Primus, and chairman of the event, stated that the temptation of dipping a finger in every marketing pie remains very high for practitioners in the nation’s marketing space.

He however argued that such practice would not allow for a maximum impact, since the distractions inherent in such actions are always huge. “I think my advice for practitioners is that we should focus on less for bigger impact. The tendency to want to do everything is very high, but it is better to concentrate on fewer things to achieve maximum results,” he stated.

Speaking on the awards, the Chief Executive Officer/ Publisher of the marketing publication, Mr. John Ajayi explained that the decision to organise the award was informed by the need to further deepen brand journalism in the country.

According to him, the publication was introduced about 18 years ago to fill the yawning gap in brands and marketing reporting in the country, while expressing delight at the exploits of the publication in its close to two decades of opening its doors for business.