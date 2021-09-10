Boss Mustapha

By Emmanuel Elebeke, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, says the sustenance of success of LEADERSHIP Group is a reflection that the legacy of the founding chairman Sam Nda-Isaiah lives on.

Mustapha made the remark at the 2020 Edition of LEADERSHIP annual conference and awards event organised in Abuja, where he bagged the 2020 Public Service Person of the Year Award while the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 which he chairs emerged as the 2020 Public Agency of the Year.

While speaking on behalf of the awardees, the SGF said he count it as a great pleasure and honour to be one of the recipients of the awards tonight.

“I feel with a great sense of satisfaction that I have watched leadership grow in the past 13 years when it started 13 years ago. And I must take this opportunity to thank leadership ably led by Zainab Nda-Isaiah to have taken this award series a much higher and what has happened tonight is a reflection that Sam’s legacy lives on.

“The man Sam might have passed on but he has passed the baton, but his legacy and aspirations and yearning for which he has set up the entire leadership group to continue to resonates in our hearts.”

He also thanked the leadership for holding forth and beaming the light which Sam has set ablaze.

His words, “Sam might have passed on but his legacy lives. Thank you for this honour. I hope to see you all by next year by God’s grace,” he added.

LEADERSHIP conference and awards is an annual event organised by LEADERSHIP Group Limited to celebrate those considered by the organisation as having distinguished themselves in the public and private sectors in the previous year.

Vanguard News Nigeria