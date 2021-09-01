By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday, said the sack of Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, Mohammed Nanono and his Power counterpart, Saleh Mamman, cannot atone for the “failures” of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The two Ministers were axed on Wednesday by the Commander-in-Chief but the main opposition party said it will investigate the reasons for relieving the duo of their offices.

In a statement issued by spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party noted that the “manifest inefficiency of the Buhari administration is a product of President Buhari’s myopic and divisive approach to governance as well as the impunity and corruption deeply embedded in his administration and party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

The statement further read: “The PDP posits that even if the best hands are recruited, they will be contaminated by incompetence, impunity, disregard to rules, divisiveness and corruption that have become the hallmark of the APC and its administration.

“The party calls on President Buhari and the APC to note that Nigerians are not swayed by the sack of the Ministers but are eagerly awaiting the exit of the Buhari Presidency and the APC come May 29, 2023, as there is no hope in sight under their purview.”

