The Rotary Club of Mende Midtown, Ikeja District 9110 honoured exemplary business leaders in Nigeria with award of excellence for their contribution to the development of the nation.

Eminent personalities honoured by Rotary International include Bamidele Onalaja (CEO, Revolution Plus Property Group), Ajayi Adeshina (CEO, Digital Focus), Emmanuel Smart (CEO, The Stralution Company Ltd), High Chief Adedayo Badeyemo, Baale Oki Kingdom Ilufemoloye 1, Otolorin Kehinde Peter (Kenny Blaq), Dr Grace Ojeamiren-Bamigboye (a certified speech language pathologist and Adewale Sanni (Lufthansa Group).

The award, given out on the occasion of the official investiture ceremony of the club’s second sunrise president (2021-2022), Rotarian Raheem Ibrahim Adebisi. Presenting the award, Rotarian Adebisi and other leaders from Rotary international praised the awardees for their immense contribution to society.

Describing the recognition as a call on him to do more, Emmanuel Smart, an award winning brand and product development expert, urged Rotary Club not to relent in its philanthropic programmes. He also urged well-meaning individuals and organisations to help the Club in achieving its target.

Earlier in his keynote address, the Guest speaker, Dr N.A Adebayo, said that the object of Rotary is “to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise.” He listed four areas by which the ideal of service is fostered.

These, according to him, are the development of acquaintance as the opportunity for service; the promotion of high ethical standards in business and professions through service in one’s personal, business and community life; and the advancement of international understanding, goodwill and peace.