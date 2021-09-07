The Rotary Club of Lekki Novare, last week, engaged in a tree planting exercise in Lekki, Lagos in commemoration of the ongoing Planet Earth Project in District 9110.

The event which held on the 21st of August, 2021 was graced by the club’s president, Obinna Azonobi, the Planet Earth/Tree Planting committee secretary, PP Adewale Azeez Abdul, Ibeju Lekki Local Government Chairman’s representatives, Rotary Club Lekki Novare board members, Rotarians, special guests, dignitaries, and Corporate Partners.

Speaking at the execution of the project, Azonobi stated that the initiative was designed to support the Planet Earth project, provide opportunities for environmental education and beautify a newly developed residential estate in Abijo, Lekki called Flourish Gate Gardens Estate.

He added that the tree planting exercise was done to Support the environment as the seventh area of focus by Rotary International. He also revealed that the club board of directors have planned to plant over 100 to support the ecosystem in Abijo Lekki community.

“Tree Planting is one of the things we need to do as Nigerians to combat the effect of climate change and global warming. The need to preserve and save our ecosystem can never be over emphasized, and actions to do so are necessary at all cost. That is why the Rotary Club of Lekki Novare have joined passionately to plant trees in our immediate community,” he said.

“We are using the newly developed Flourish Gate Gardens estate as a starting location to create awareness on the need to protect our environment to enhance healthy living through planting of trees. This will go a long way in improving citizen’s health and sustaining the environment

In his speech, the Planet Earth/Tree Planting committee secretary reiterated the motto of Rotary Club as “service above self”. He added that the club’s efforts do not stop at planting trees in 2021 alone as they will “continue to replant trees and engage partners and stakeholders on advocacy programmes critical to the recovery and restoration of the country’s ecosystem.”