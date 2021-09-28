.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The rotary club of Lekki Central, District 9110 organised a spelling bee competition for senior secondary school students at Eti- OSA local government area, in Lagos.

The president of the club, Rot. Christyn Obiajulu who explained that September was Rotary’s education and literacy month noted that the need to organise the competition became necessary in order to encourage literacy and education in the society and in turn promote educational development.

According to her: ” Spelling bee competition is organised for senior secondary school students from 10 Schools in Eti osa. It was organised in three phases, the first phase for five schools and the second phase for five schools.

” Among the six finalists who moved to the final phase, Adeniyi Janet clung to the first position. While Godwin Favour and Ashiabi Destiny took the second and term position respectively.

” While the first position got as a prize a Laptop; the second and third positions cart away Samsung Tablet and Android Tablet. And consolation prizes were also given to all participants at the grand finale of the competition held at the lekki conservation centre.

“Schools that participated include; Eti- Osa Zone; Kuramo Senior College; Victoria Island Senior Secondary School; Gbara Community Senior Secondary School; Government Senior College, Victoria Island: Ilasan Senior High School.

For Eti- Osa Zone 2, the following schools participated: Olomu Community Snr High School; Eti- Osa Community Snr High School; Okun- Ajah Community Snr High School Lagos State Model Sbr College ; Badore Community Sr Secondary School.

