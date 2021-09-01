Everyone dreams, but there are two different categories of dreamers. Those who dream in the night wake up to the day and find it is vanity. But the daytime dreamers are dangerous and act on their dreams to make the impossible possible. Everyone has plans, but very few get to the other side of realizing them. What separates different people is what they do towards achieving their dreams.

Meet Ross Haley, a self-made entrepreneur. Ross became a cannabis industry leader in his teenage years, having worked in a contributory capacity for what was, at the time, a budding industry. With the advent of licensing, Ross quickly took advantage of the unique business opportunity, and he has not looked back since.

The smart go-getter from northern California was lucky to be born during the cannabis renaissance. Still, he always had an eye for business, and it was his entrepreneurial mindset that set him on his way to success. Having grown up from humble beginnings, Ross dreamed of managing his own business one day. Today, Ross has experience with four companies under his belt in various leadership roles from founder to CEO.

In 2001, Ross took a risk by starting a retail hydroponics store. Despite the initial hardships of starting a business, he never quit believing in his dream. Ross’s belief and determination paid off when he expanded his retail business to three more locations and then sold it off. Being the great dreamer he is, he started another company, Bio-Organic Solutions Inc, later changed to Vermico Organics. He conceived this company with the primary goal of improving the horticultural industry.

Ross Haley was then named CEO of General Hydroponics Inc. in 2011, and in 2013, he played a vital role in the founding of VermiTrust. This non-profit organization distributes gardening supplies and supports sustainability around the world. Ross also co-founded The GrowBiz in 2010, a giant supply company for greenhouse, hydroponics, garden, and nursery products that would become one of the largest in the country.

Ross’s vision had always been finding the through-line between the farm and the business. Working in the companies he helped create sharpened this vision. In 2017, when he started Truth Enterprises, it was a perfect opportunity to marry his interests and realize his dream. Truth Enterprises bridges the gap between seed and supply. The company distributes a deep assortment of edibles, prerolls, and concentrates, focusing on branded packaged goods. According to Haley, Truth Enterprises delivers to well over 200 companies in California.

Ross says that he turned himself into a multimillionaire with various companies under his CEO belt despite his humble beginnings. He still dreams of opening branches outside of the USA so his companies can acquire a global status as top players in their respective fields. He emphasizes that daydreamers are the people who change the world. Actualize your dreams, however small they may sound. A journey of a thousand miles starts with a step.