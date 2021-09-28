By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

There is pandemonium in Iragbiji, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s home town, in Osun State, as gunmen are currently robbing a bank’s branch in the town.

It was gathered that the daredevil weapons-wielding robbers invaded the bank, shooting into the air to disperse residents and onlookers.

The bank, located at Oniyere area, close to the palace, is presently under siege and resident have left their businesses and fed for safety.

The Public Relations Officer, Osun Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Daniel Adigun, confirmed the incident

Details later….

