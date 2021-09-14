…As medical college gets MDCN approval, NUC accredits 27 programmes

By Egufe Yafugborhi

MONTREAL, Canada based International Achievements Research Center (IARC) awarded Rivers State University (RSU), Nigeria, its ‘University of the Year’.

The “University of the Year”, recognition by the IARC is open annually to international competition specifically to universities in countries with transiting and developing economies, deliberately excluding varsities from developed nations, to highlight outstanding achievements institutions in these countries have shown over the years.

Vice Chancellor, (VC) RSU, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, who announced the feat at the Port Harcourt main campus of the varsity on Tuesday also disclosed that the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) had just approved the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery MBBS degree programme for newly established RSU’s College of Medical Sciences.

Okogbule said, “Only recently, we climbed the national rankings from 6th to 5th best Nigerian university. We are happy the recognition has gone global. The IARC University of the Year gives us the latitude to enjoy an exclusive web page with a unique URL containing our name on the official website of IARC.

“More gainfully, this award gives us the benefits of develop international collaboration between universities, stimulate collaborative research programs, as well as international staff exchange and international internships for our students, while using the award emblem graciously.

“Under this dispensation of rapid achievements, based on the accreditation visit of the MDCN on our programme in March, 2021, our College of Medical Sciences have been granted approval for training of medical students for MBBS Programme. In addition, the Council also approved increase of our admission quota from 50 to 100”.

The VC recalled that following a National Universities Commission (NUC) Accreditation exercise carried out earlier in April, out of 23 programmes RSU presented, 16 received full accreditation while 7 had Interim Accreditation as no programme from the University was denied by NUC at a 72.7 percentage score.

“All of this rapid growth and recognition we owe to the enormous infrastructural development and merit based personnel engagement by the Rivers State Government under Governor Nyesom Wike who is prepared to commit all it takes to ensure academic excellence devoid of operational disruptions”, Okogbule stressed.