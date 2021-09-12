Governor Nyesom Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has hinted that the State would soon become a centre for the training of magistrates and judges in the country with the building of Judicial Institute.

The governor said this would be possible when the foundation stone for the National Judicial Institute is laid during the next round of inauguration of projects in the State.

Wike disclosed this according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, shortly after inspecting the Rumuola and G.R.A Junction flyovers, and the Ezimgbu Link Road in Port Harcourt, the State capital on Saturday.

Wike explained that the State Executive Council would soon meet to determine the specific projects that would be lined up for the next phase of inauguration and those to invite as special guests to perform the functions.

He said: “Frankly speaking, it’s not going to be road infrastructure alone, it will involve health, schools, and other humanitarian areas.

“We believe that the Chokocho-Igbodo Road in Etche, the Oyigbo Road are key projects we think will be included. And then, we are also going to lay foundation for the Judiciary Institute that will train our Magistrates and Judges.

“We will also lay foundation stone for the liaison office for the Federal Judicial Service Commission, which they have approved and should be sited, for the South-South Region, in Port Harcourt.”

Wike, while commenting on the flyover, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work that has been delivered, noting that from what has been seen, it was still reassuring that the projects would be ready for inauguration by the end of September 2021.

He said: “You were aware the last time we were here, we saw the Rumuola flyover, G.R.A junction, Ezimgbu Road, Tombia Extension, we were told that by September, 2021 they would have handed over these four projects to us.

“And as part of our routine job, we still make sure we have to go round to see the extent of work done. Whether the stage they are will rhyme with our plans for the commissioning of the projects.

“From what is seen, I believe that all will be completed by the end of the month. You can see the beauty of the projects, the way the places look like. Everybody appreciates them.”

Governor Wike, however, frowned at the aftermath of street trading activities that deface the vicinity of the projects that are to be handed over to the government by the contractors.

