FORMER Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship contender, Sen Magnus Abe, says political enemy or antagonist cannot stop his aspiration in the race for 2023 elections.

Abe, board member of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) so boasted on Sunday during inauguration of Eleme Local Government Area chapter of Rivers Voice of Freedom, a socio-political pressure group committed to supporting the Abe’s political drive.

The former Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District vowed to weather all political persecutions in the state to reinvigorate the drive for the Rivers governorship ticket come 2023.

Abe to his Rivers APC adversaries, said, “Those who don’t want to see me, when they hear the name Sen Abe, they can not sleep, when they hear Abe they are worried will fail against me.

You have taken congress and you are still worried. Let me assure you that even in your dream you will still see Abe.

I am not going anywhere.

“This is Rivers state and we will play politics in Rivers. If you don’t know the rules of the game, go and learn the rules of the game.”

Sen Abe further accused Rivers APC opposition camp of sponsoring Saturday night’s attack on venue for the Rivers Voice of Freedom earlier scheduled executives inauguration of the Eleme chapter, burning equipment and large banners as they were being set up.

“Thugs attacked this venue last night, poured petrol on the young man, a lawyer, trained by his parents who were just trying to set up a banner. They poured petrol and set fire to the banner and were ready to unleash mayhem on this place because they do not want Sen Abe to be seen and heard.

“This is not a parallel congress of any party. Congresses were held yesterday. Even the places where they held parallel congress across the country, they did not set anybody on fire, they did not kill any party member”, he stressed.

The President General, Rivers Voice of Freedom, Dominic Dumnakpigi said the aim of the group was to liberate Rivers people from oppression and tyrannical political leadership.

Nwogu Boms, Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Rivers state, described Sen Magnus Abe as “game changer in the state.”

