The outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has had adverse effects on most sectors of the economy. However, Rick Contreras, a business consultant in Amazon, explains that this pandemic has appeared as a blessing in disguise for e-Commerce entrepreneurs because their businesses are becoming more lucrative.

Some of the measures authorities have used to straighten the COVID-19 curves are physical shops being forced to close and consumers staying at home. This meant consumers had to turn to online shopping to purchase their daily needs, which gave eCommerce a prime spot to capitalize on. In 2020, online sales increased by 52%. The sales were also catalyzed by panic buying, which most people embarked on in fear of future shortages due to lockdowns.

Rick Contreras explains that any shifting dynamic in the world results in a demand to adapt for survival, explaining the drastic shift in the retail industry from conventional to online shopping. Most of the online sales which have increased drastically are personal protective equipment and personal hygiene products such as antibacterial sprays and sanitizers. Also, the online purchase of groceries has increased during this period, as people want to fill their pantries to meet any worst-case scenario.

Rick Contreras was born in Torrance, California, and started selling random stuff online as a teenager, and then he learned everything about eCommerce. Several companies started reaching out to him to run their Amazon seller accounts. Currently, Rick is a leading consultant in Amazon, and most of his clients term him as a reliable person who always gives solutions to his clients. This e-Commerce expert chooses the career path because of the time and financial freedom it guarantees. He wishes to keep on helping others integrate into the fascinating and lucrative e-commerce world in the future years.

Rick Contreras has established a reputable stand in the e-commerce sector. The e-commerce expert has given a professional assertion that, indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic is a blessing in disguise for the industry.