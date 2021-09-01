All is now set for the official Opening of Highway Lounge in Abraka as Ricardo Banks, DJ Neptune, and others are bid to be part of the celebration on September 10 In grand style.

The manager of Highway Lounge Mr. Blessing Saga made this known yesterday in Abraka.

According to him, Highway Lounge is a place for relaxation and design to give the comfort of a standard lounge.

READ ALSOState of the Nation: Nigerians should defend themselves against bandits – Afenifere

Speaking during the press briefing in Abraka the representative of the management of Highway Lounge Mr. Ozuem Elema said “The idea is to restrict fun lovers from traveling out of Abraka to other towns to party.

“Highway Lounge is equipped with the personnel that will render standard service to our clients”.