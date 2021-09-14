A map of Nigeria

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, has alerted states and local governments of the activities of fraudsters soliciting financial inducement to facilitate increase in their revenue allocations from the federal purse.

Mr. Nwachukwu Christian, Public Relations Officer of the RMAFC, in a statement, yesterday, urged the lower tiers of government not to allow themselves to be deceived by individuals or groups of people who go round states and local government areas of the country with the claim of being official representatives of the commission, while promising that they could increase their revenue allocation at a negotiated percentage.

READ ALSO:Modernized livestock sector can yield N2trn revenue – Tawo

He quoted the chairman of the Commission, Engr. Elias Mbam, as saying that such individuals or groups were not representing the RMAFC and should be treated as criminals.

Engr. Mbam said the commission’s current review of the existing Revenue Allocation Formula, RAF, would be based purely on established indices and extant law which could not be changed or increased by anybody.

He said the commission was currently carrying out a nationwide sensitization and advocacy meetings with various stakeholders on the RAF review exercise.

He advised the states and local governments not to carry out any business with any person claiming to be representing the commission in any form without a written and confirmed letter personally signed by the chairman of the commission.

Under the current formula, the federal government takes 52.68 per cent of the Federation Account revenue; state governments, 26.72 per cent; while the 774 local governments take 20.60 per cent.

On the other hand, state governments take 50 per cent of the Value Added Tax, VAT, proceeds, while the LG and federal governments receive 35 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.