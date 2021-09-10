By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church C&S Worldwide, Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi has sued for unity among Nigerians, especially religious leaders saying it is the only way to overcome all the challenges facing the country.

Ajayi said this during the commissioning of her newly-built church by Cappa and D’Alberto Plc situated at the Oniru axis of Victoria Island on Sunday in Lagos.

The church dedication was graced by religious, traditional and political leaders across the country.

According to Ajayi, achieving such a great feat will become impossible without total obedience to God.

“Our being here is rooted in faith and obedience to the voice of the creator of the universe. In 2017, God instructed me to depart the United Kingdom and return to Nigeria because he wanted to use me all over the world,” she said.

She however tasked believers to be steadfast in all they do, saying that total obedience to Jesus Christ would lead to greatness.

Meanwhile, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye in his message noted that, the only solution to the problem the world is faced with, is Jesus Christ.

Meanwhile, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, President, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, said, “Regardless of the fact that things are falling apart, Nigeria will be a better place if we can be united for a progressive course”.

In his remarks, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife, thanked God for the life of Rev Ajayi, her husband and family.

“I am very close to this family. If Rev Mother Esther Ajayi tells you what she has gone through, we’ll all know that indeed, God is great.

The traditional ruler further urged the congregation to pray for the family of the Ajayi’s for divine protection, direction and expansion of the church.

Dignitaries at the event were the Executive Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu ably represented by Kola Adeleke; Special Assistant to the governor on Christian Religion matters; former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former Governor of Ogun State Otunba Gbenga Daniel; His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, Oba Oniru of Iru land, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State, and other traditional rulers among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria