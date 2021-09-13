Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Residents of Osogbo, Osun state capital on Monday lamented a hike in the prices of bread by the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria describing it as an act of “wickedness”.

The master bakers had embarked on industrial action for a week citing the high cost of materials and the need to increase. Hence a new price regime from Monday, September 13 across the state.

Vanguard on Monday observed that the bread sold for N60 now sells for N80, the one sold for N80 now sells for N100, that of 120 before now sells for N150, and that of N150 before now goes for N200.

Some consumers who spoke with Vanguard described the hike as insensitive, saying the association is majorly concern with profit rather than the general interest of the people.

READ ALSO: Bread scarcity hits Calabar as Master Bakers down tool over cost of flour

A resident, Mrs Adebola John while lamenting the hike, said the sizes of the bread did not reflect new prices as there is no significant increase in size from the old order.

“It is wrong for bakers group to just slammed increment on prices just like that, and more importantly by over 25% considering the circumstances, everyone lives in the state presently”, she said.

Another resident, Oluwatobi Adeyemi described the action as wicked and insensitive to the plight of the people.

“This action embarked on by the bakers in the state showed they are wicked and unconcerned with masses plight. How could they just increase prices by that amount and without corresponding increase in size. It is bad and wicked”, he said

Vanguard also gathered that the decision set the association against a private Islamic organisation in the state which refused to increase the price of bread baked in its bakeries.

Lukman Tajudeen, Project Director, Jama’at Taawunil Muslimeen, Islamic and humanitarian organization, said one of their bakeries was attacked at Agbowo area of Iwo for refusing to join the individual action or increase the price of their product in line with the association’s directive.

“We decided not to increase prices because of the economic situation in the country. Yes, prices of materials have increased but we observed that if we sell at old prices, we can still make a profit, hence, we stick to it.

“They attacked our bakery on Friday, inflicting injury on our customers, including pregnant women, children, and workers. We reported the matter to Police at Adeike Division and six of the suspects were arrested”, he said.

However, the Chairman of the association in the state, Alhaji Ganiyu Bakare said the decision to increase price was from the association’s national secretariat.

“We have resolved the crisis in Iwo area and we are hopeful they will adjust their prices to reflect the new order”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria