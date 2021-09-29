The House of Representatives has called for full investigations into the deteriorating conditions of Police Training Colleges across the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep Zayyad Ibrahim (APC-Kaduna) on the floor of the House on Wednesday in Abuja

He noted that the Federal Government’s initiatives and commitment to tackle shortage of manpower and the prevalent menace of insecurity afflicting the nation spurred it to approve police recruitment.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier approved the recruitment of 60,000 police personnel across the 774 Local Government Areas, which translated into 10,000 personnel in a year.

He said that the Inspector-General of Police revealed that the recruitment exercise had not been actualised, adding that 20,000 personnel were expected to be recruited before the end of 2021.

He also said that the Senate in September 2019 summoned the Minister of Police Affairs over the deteriorating conditions of the Colleges with most of them in dilapidated states.

He said the colleges were inadequate to conveniently and efficiently accommodate trainees of such magnitude.

He said that the effect on the health, morale, and productivity of trainees, demanded that urgent steps needed to be taken in accordance with the provisions Nigerian Police Act.

He added that this is to renovate facilities at the Police Training Colleges.

The House then resolved to mandate the Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the matter and report back within two week.

