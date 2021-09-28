The House of Representatives has set up a seven-member Conference Committee on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives announced this during the plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the conference committee would work with that of the Senate on the electoral Act to achieve concurrence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the members are; Akeem Adeyemi as the Chairman, James Faleke, Chris Azubogu, Abdullahi Kalambaine, Blessing Onuh, Aisha Dukku, and Unyime Idem.

Meanwhile, Rep. Godday Odagboyi, who was elected on the platform of Labour Party from Benue has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the floor of the House.

Reading the letter of his defection, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives said that Odagboyi’s defection was due to crisis in the party.

He then went ahead to appreciate the Minister of Special Duty, Mr Gorge Akume, the former Governor of Benue State and the Acting National Chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni.

Gbajabiamila however called on the minority leader, Rep Ndudi Elumelu if he had any objection to his defection, but Elumelu refused to object.

Vanguard News Nigeria