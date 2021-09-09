By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A serving member of the federal house of representatives honourable Umar Abdullahi kamba (zimbo) Thursday stated that as part of his continuation of constituency projects has built 3 block of classrooms in Hodi primary school, another 3 block of classtooms in GGSS FANA and Mudi day secondary school with fence.

According to his media aid Alhaji Manir kamba who spoke via telephone said such gestures were geared towards uplifting the standard of education in the rural areas whose parents cannot afford private schools but the parents and the children are interested in acquiring at least basic education hence the reason we came in to assist “i feel so pained when i see the children of the poor loitering streets or hawking in markets and motor parks in those villages when they are Nigerian citizens he said”.

He explained that, he added healthcare in his projects after realising the need to compliment what the state government is doing so he procured hospital equipments which he donated to Arewa/Dandi hospitals so they could access basic healthcare with ease and affordable to all.

Honourable Umar also took up to the challenge to build the capacity of the physically challenged persons by donating 66 arm wheel chairs to disabled, the intent he said was to aid their movements from one point to another as they struggle, youths who forms at least seventy percent of our total population were supported with 34 trycycles, 18 motorcycles to empower them to live on themselves and to support their families.

He added that, those who are graduates among them about 24 of them were giving appointments at various ministries and parastatals to assist in reducing unemployments in kebbi and country at large.

On humanitarian angle at least 50 open dug wells were constructed in villages to give them access to water particularly in Kangiwa villages where they have acute water problem, he also supported 200 vulnerable women with start up capital in Arewa/Dandi.

Honourable Zimbo appeal to well to do in the society to assist the needy as government alone cannot do it,he called on youth to shun anti social behavior such stealing, prostitution and drugs addiction which he describes as vehicle propelling crimes in the country.