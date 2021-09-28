By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Representatives Wednesday, approved a Bill for an Act to Provide for Establishment of the Federal University of Education, Katsina-Ala for a public hearing and subsequent passage into law.

The Bill is sponsored by Rep. Richard Gbande, representing a Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo Federal Constituency of Benue State.

The piece of legislation was referred to House Committee on Tertiary Education by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos).

Dr Gbande who represents his constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party wants the College of Education, Katsina-Ala, to be upgraded to a university.

The House also approved Bills for an Act to Establish Chartered Institute of Directors of Nigeria to Provide Professional Training to Directors and Promote Effective Governance, Public Accountability, Professional Efficiency”, and for” A Bill for an Act to Provide for Establishment of Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh”.

The House also approved for final reading, “ A Bill for an Act to Establish Nigeria Police College of Information Technology, Abeokuta to Provide Academic and Professional Training in Information Technology”.

Vanguard News Nigeria