By Bashir Bello, KATSINA

Police operatives have arrested three repentant “notorious bandits”, who had been working with the Katsina State government and security agents, for cattle rustling and robbery.

The trio were identified as one Abdullahi Mai-Rafi, Abbas Haruna alias Dogo-Abbas and Usman Hassan, alias Manu.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed this to newsmen in the state.

Isah said the trio had robbed Gide Suleiman, a herder, in Danmarke Forest (Ingawa Local Government) and had returned for same mission for the second time when they were arrested.

According to him, “August 25, at about 12:30pm, the Command succeeded in arresting the trio of one Abdullahi Mai-Rafi, 43, of Kofar Marusa Lowcost; Abbas Haruna, alias Dogo-Abbas, 34, of Filin Polo Quarters, and Usman Hassan, alias Manu, 50, of Ganuwa village, Charanchi Local Gorvernment, all of Katsina State.

“They are repentant notorious bandits, working in collaboration with the Katsina State government and security agencies.

“The trio on August 11, at about 11pm, went to Danmarke Forest, Ingawa, with a car, number plates DE 631 LED, attacked a herder, Alhaji Gide Suleiman of Malumafashi.

“They used machetes and sticks, threatened him and his boys, saying they were from the office of Special Adviser on Security to His Excellency, with a false allegation that their brother one Sa’idu had robbed one Lawal of his herds and that they should either produce the said Saidu or bring 100 cows.

“After some scuffles, the suspects succeeded in robbing the said Alhaji Gide Suleiman of 20 cows valued at N7,550,000, with the intention of taking them to the said Lawal as compensation for his stolen cows, as falsely alleged by them.

“They also searched and robbed them of N40,000 and four mobile phones.

“Subsequently, on August 24, at about 7:30pm, the same syndicate attacked the complainant on the same false allegation and attempted to rob him of another set of 20 cows and some sheep, but nemesis caught up with them when they were rounded up and arrested by the Command.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Isah equally said the command also succeeded in arresting three informants of bandits and a fuel supplier aiding and abetting the activities of the bandits.

