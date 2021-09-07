.

By Steve Oko

The member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, has built a four-classroom block for a 72-year-old Ekebedi Community School, Ala-ala Oboro, Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State.

Inaugurating the project yesterday, the lawmaker disclosed that he decided to embark on the project after his election campaign at the school in 2019 was disrupted by rain.

He said that while they were forced to go inside the classrooms by rain, the amount of rain that drenched his entourage inside the classrooms following leaky roofs was much higher.

His words: ” This project gives me a unique sense of satisfaction because it was not solicited for. The community did not apply for it. I conceptualized and facilitated it.

” We were here during my campaign and rain chased us inside the classrooms. But the rain that beat us inside was more than the one outside. There and then I resolved to build new classrooms for the school if I return to Abuja.

Rep Onuigbo said a six-classroom block was captured in the budget for the school as part of his constituency project but regretted that the contractor who was awarded the project by the federal government wanted to shortchange the school by building a two-classroom block.

He said that when he got to know about it he quickly intervened insisting it must be a six-classroom block as captured in the budget, but regretted that the contractor only managed to increase it to four-classroom.

The lawmaker further lamented that the contractor later abandons the project, hence, his (Onuigbo’s) decision to complete the project with his personal resources.

” Because I petitioned the agency that awarded the contract, the contractor decided to prove difficult. When he was forced to increase it to a four-classroom block he abandoned it but I vowed to deliver the project with my own money.

” That’s why I’m happy to inaugurate it today to provide the enabling environment for our young people to access education”.

The lawmaker who also donated desks to the school pledged his continued support for the school and others in his constituency.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the community, Chief Uzu Ananaba who said it was the first project to be sited in the community by any government agency or official, commended Onuigbo for the gesture.

In her address, the Headmistress of the school, Mrs Christiana Nwagboso, thanked Rep Onuigbo for coming to their rescue.

The Headmistress who said her own office was also leaking, identified lack of water, lack of toilet facilities and insecurity as part of the challenges of the school, and solicited more interventions.

