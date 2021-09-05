Religion coming from Sahara is dangerous, says Mailafia

Dr. Obadiah Mailafia

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

The former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr. Obadaiah Mailafia, has said there is an Islamisation and Fulanisation agenda, describing the Islam coming from the Sahara as dangerous, with plans to occupy lands and enslave people.

Dr. Mailafia said this while speaking on religious crisis in Nigeria at a symposium organised by Forum for Good Governance of Towards Revival for All Nations, TRANS 21, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

At the event, where he spoke on “The Role of the Church in Nation Building”, he described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as unpatriotic and unfair, noted the county’s drift towards being a failed state and lamented the out-of-school population and drug abuse.

On the Islamisation and Fulanisation of the country, Mailafia said that “the agenda is ongoing.

“The kind of Islam that is coming from Sahara is dangerous. They want to take over your land and enslave you. Christians must rise to protect it.”

Mailafia then described a form of ongoing clandestine extermination.

He said about “two million Nigerians have been killed silently in Nigeria in the last few years with the government unable to tackle the menace of Fulani herdsmen, terrorists and bandits.

“In the North-East alone, more than 3,000 churches have been destroyed, more than 400 priests and pastors have been killed.

“And there is a pattern that is reserved only for Christians— beheading.

“Last year, the CAN Chairman of Adamawa was beheaded, even after a ransom was paid.

“We have been told is the so-called bandits, who should not be called bandits because bandits do not bring down military aircraft;

“No bandit has the capacity to bring down military aircraft. No bandit has the power to attack Nigeria Defence Academy, NDA, which is the premier institution for the training of armed forces.

“No bandit has the capacity to do that; only terrorists have the capacity to do that.

“We are being told that these terrorists are part of the insurgency because they did these kidnappings to raise money in order to fund the insurgency.”

