.

By Femi Bolaji Jalingo

The Forum of Taraba State Councillors has advised Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidates in 2023 over what it described as failed promises anchored on the ‘Change’ mantra.

Addressing the press at a briefing Saturday in Jalingo, Taraba state Capital, Chairman of the forum, Umar Usman who spoke on behalf of the 168 Councillors in the state said the APC has deceived Nigerians and should be shown the exit door.

He moreover urged the state chapter of the APC to stop spreading false stories about the developmental strides of Darius Ishaku led administration.

Usman noted that the governor has transformed virtually all sectors of the state and challenged the APC to also go round the 168 wards of the state to assess the work done by the state government.

He said, “APC has deceived Nigerians with the mantra of change and since 2015 things have been getting worse in the country.

“We are calling on Nigerians to reject APC in 2023.

“We also challenge the APC as well as leaders of the party in Taraba state to spare time and go round the 168 wards to feed their eyes with realities on the ground and affirm to what the government of Darius Ishaku has done.

“You cannot sit down in Abuja and be peddling false stories against the government of the state because you know nothing about the developmental strides in Taraba state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria