Late Mrs. Rebecca Iroroevukodo Okpako (Nee Okiti) has been buried.

Madam Okpako died at age 74.

The ceremony which took place on Friday at Oria-Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State, attracted family members, friends and well-wishers of the deceased.

Delivering the homily, Rev Gospel Anaigbe, urged those present to strive to live a good life so that when they exit the earth they will be remembered for good.

Continuing, he said that for every act we do on earth, there is a reward, adding that heaven is a reward for good works while hell for evil deeds.

”Live a good legacy by helping people around you,” the cleric added.

Chief Kings Okpako, the Ighoesire of Oruarivie Abraka Kingdom and a close relative of the deceased, who spoke to journalists, described the deceased as a mother indeed.

His words: “She is my step mother; my mother passed away 15 years ago and she just passed on. I don’t like referring to her as a step mother so I would say our mother lived a fulfilled life. We commend her a lot for being able to handle us up to this hour; she is a loving mother. We miss her a lot and love her, but God Almighty loves her most so we cannot challenge the veracity of God. “

According to him, Madam Rebecca was an illustrious daughter of the soil, a patriotic mother, a compassionate person and endowed with the connectivity of empathy.

To family members, he tasked them to love one another, adding that love encompasses everything.

Dignitaries present at the occasion include CSP Aliyu Shabba, Divisional Police Officer, Abraka Division and Hon. Ben Odjugo, a former Chairman of Ethiope East Local Government Area.