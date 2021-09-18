.

Queens College Lagos, last Wednesday, held its Prize Giving Day to celebrate excellence, hard work, talent and dedication among staff and students.

Outstanding students and staff who had performed excellently were identified, recognized and rewarded for their efforts for the current session and 2020 session which could not hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delivering her speech at the event held at the School Hall, the Principal of the school, Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye stated that the event is not just about recognizing the best for the years, but also the most improved students.

She stated that recognition is also given to those who exhibit admirable traits such as good behaviour, neatness, caring, talent in students, while recognition is also given to teaching and non-teaching staff who turn out best in their departments and units.

Dr Yakubu-Oyinloye said, ” we look at heads of various departments and units and those who consistently render other services to the college apart from their primary assignments of teaching and celebrate them too. Of course, we also encourage all students to continue to put in their best in all areas because they are all winners.”

She further stressed that the students should not feel disappointed ” the fact that they are not prize winners this year does not mean that they cannot win next year as the event also inspires, rewards and motivates staff and students to do better”.

Acknowledging the support of the Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Yakubu-Oyinloye thanked the ministry for providing a conducive environment for the grooming and moulding of the young girls into outstanding, positive, dedicated and hard-working, thereby sustaining the excellence in girl education which Queens College, Lagos has been known for since 1927.

