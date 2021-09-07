PwcAfrica announces six focus areas to support new network strategy

PwC Africa has announced six key focus areas that will support the execution of its new global strategy known as The New Equation.

PwC Africa’s six key focus areas for The New Equation strategy are trust, growth, and value creation, ESG, digitisation, international development, and workforce.

A statement made available to Vanguard explained that audit and assurance remain a critical aspect of PwC Africa’s business.

The CEO for PwC Africa, Dion Shango, affirmed that quality is at the “heart of everything we do.

Dion Shango, CEO for PwC Africa, says “our purpose as PwC is to build trust in society and solve important problems. The New Equation will shape how we help to build trust, as well as how we deliver sustained outcomes as a community of problem solvers. Quality is at the heart of everything that we do, and therefore quality is the foundation supporting our execution of The New Equation strategy.

“PwC has been in the African region for over 70 years, and we continue to be optimistic about the opportunities on the continent. In response to technological disruption, climate change, fractured geopolitics, and the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, amongst other challenges, many organisations need to refocus and that’s where we can help with The New Equation.”

Explaining the new network strategies, Shango “Trust is absolutely top of mind in today’s world, for PwC Africa and amongst our clients and other stakeholders. Our people, skills, technology, and quality service delivery help us to serve our clients and stakeholders more effectively so that they, too, can lead trust-based businesses and organisations.

“PwC Africa has an important role to play in helping organisations to create the value that they’re looking for. Optimising workforce productivity, seeking competitive value in deals and other transactions and deploying integrated digital solutions are all ways of delivering sustained outcomes within organisations. These are some of the areas that we’re focused on, as part of executing The New Equation strategy.

“Our Net Zero commitment rests on the progress that we will make towards measurement and disclosure, emission reduction, supply chain decarbonisation and renewable energy and carbon offsets,” Shango adds. “It’s part of what we see as our greater societal purpose, which we take very seriously.”

Shango explained further that “The New Equation is about a future that is human-led and tech-powered. It’s about how human ingenuity combines with technology innovation and experience to deliver faster, more intelligent and better outcomes while building trust and ensuring quality across the value chain. PwC’s digital journey continues to facilitate greater efficiency, deeper insight and higher quality service delivery.

“Working with multilateral and bi-lateral funding agencies, governments, international NGOs, foundations and the private sector, we can help these organisations to deliver sustained and meaningful outcomes. Our objective is to build trust by improving the effectiveness and quality of development assistance.

“Through The New Equation, we commit to purpose-led work and opportunities for career development for our people, as well as empowered flexible working arrangements. By embracing all aspects of diversity and inclusion, we keep our PwC values and purpose top of mind and inspire our people to deliver quality work. Our people are our most valuable asset, and through them we are helping other organisations to maximise the value of their workforces, too” concluded Shango.

Vanguard News Nigeria