The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) of new registrants in Anambra state would be ready for collection on or shortly after October 7.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, disclosed this in statement he issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the decision was made at a meeting of the commission on the preparations for the conduct of the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for Nov. 6

Okoye said that the display of the preliminary register, arising from the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) had been done and it was being cleaned up.

“In line with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities, the Commission will publish the official Register of Voters and the final list of nominated candidates for the election on Oct. 7.

“The PVCs of the new registrants will be ready for collection on or shortly after October 7.

“Registrants will be notified accordingly through their respective email addresses and telephone numbers when their PVCs are ready for collection,” he said.

Okoye stated that the last day for submission of names of polling agents for the election to the Electoral Officer of the Local Government Areas by political parties is Oct. 21, while political campaigns would end on Nov. 4.

He also disclosed that INEC had repaired some of the facilities burnt during the May 23, attack on its office in Anambra State.

Okoye said that the commission noted that appreciable progress was made in fixing the facilities of the Commission destroyed during the May 23 attack on its offices in Anambra.

“The burnt stores have been rebuilt and ready to receive materials, while the repairs of the Collation Centre and other affected facilities are almost completed.”

Okoye said that INEC was determined to conduct a good election in Anambra.

He appealed to all critical stakeholders to continue to display decorum and conduct their activities in the best traditions of liberal democracy.

(NAN)

